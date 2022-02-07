HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of IGMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,583. The stock has a market cap of $556.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.91. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $127.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

