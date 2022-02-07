Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

COIHY stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 6,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683. Croda International has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $71.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

