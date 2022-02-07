$137.94 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce sales of $137.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.77 million. WesBanco reported sales of $149.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $555.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $563.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $580.93 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $595.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WSBC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,388. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

