Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LGGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LGGNY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. 37,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,221. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

