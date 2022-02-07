Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 301,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,508,087 shares.The stock last traded at $27.69 and had previously closed at $27.14.

Several research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

