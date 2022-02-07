162,100 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Bought by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 162,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Change Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.2% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,644,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 138.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 113.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,148,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 609,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CHNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.99. 48,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,246. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

