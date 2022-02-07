Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Bought by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the period. Kinnate Biopharma accounts for about 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

KNTE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,575. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

