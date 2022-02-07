Aravt Global LLC Has $32.10 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aravt Global LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,286 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 9.0% of Aravt Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 683.8% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 29,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 38.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,060,000 after buying an additional 788,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

