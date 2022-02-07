HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 18,097 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Invitae by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 5.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. 170,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,000. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.