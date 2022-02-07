Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 155,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.