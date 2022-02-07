Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.06. 235,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

