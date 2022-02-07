Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Takes $23.71 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $23,709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $14.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.58. 146,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,853,381. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $175.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.