Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,626 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.48. 374,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,126,508. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

