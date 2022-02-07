Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $109.32. 8,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

