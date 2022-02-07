Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $241.57. 36,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

