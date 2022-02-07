Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $130,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

FB traded down $10.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.25. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.