HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.63

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 143679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 615 ($8.27) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

