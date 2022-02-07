BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 63,029 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $14.19.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
