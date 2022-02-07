BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 63,029 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $14.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

