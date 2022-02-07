Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 6%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.42. 12,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 670,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.