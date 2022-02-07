Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) traded up 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 13,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 507,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $285,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

