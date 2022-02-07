Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 4.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.37. 12,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 388,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.