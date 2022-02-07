Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 4.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.37. 12,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 388,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
