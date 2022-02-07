Susquehanna Reiterates Buy Rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.85.

KEYS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

