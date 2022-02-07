Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

