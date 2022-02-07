Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

