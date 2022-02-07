Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.31. 14,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.36 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

