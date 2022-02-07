Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 21,108 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. 50,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,804. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.