Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 21,108 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.
PLAY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. 50,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,804. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.