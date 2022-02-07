42,978 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after buying an additional 397,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.74. 22,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

