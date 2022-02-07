DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004312 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001307 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

