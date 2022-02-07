Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target at $25.17

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 34,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

