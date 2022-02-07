Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Discovery makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Discovery by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Discovery by 29.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

