1,500,000 Shares in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Acquired by Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000. TMC the metals accounts for about 8.1% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Loews Corp bought a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 47,438 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 811,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,700 over the last three months.

Shares of TMC traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.39. 18,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87. TMC the metals company Inc has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

