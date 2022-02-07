Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 57,258 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 640.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.30. 110,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

