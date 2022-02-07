Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 1,017,626 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,017,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,379,000. Anthem comprises approximately 2.8% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 31.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,731,000 after purchasing an additional 204,965 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Anthem by 212.2% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 18.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anthem (ANTM)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.