Tremblant Capital Group Sells 684,342 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,342 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 1.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.20% of Yum China worth $50,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. 23,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

