Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,566.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.89. 100,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,677. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $250.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.