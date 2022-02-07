Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 99.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339,403 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 19.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $210,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.77. The company had a trading volume of 161,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day moving average is $156.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $132.00 and a twelve month high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
