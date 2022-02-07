Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 387.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,172 shares of company stock worth $49,336,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

MongoDB stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.94. 20,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

