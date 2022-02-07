Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,511,309. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.