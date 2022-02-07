iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,411 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. 132,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,890. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

