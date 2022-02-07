Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Stake Cut by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,932 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises 4.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 1.01% of Farfetch worth $134,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 135,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,612. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

