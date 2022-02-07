Tremblant Capital Group Has $84.43 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tremblant Capital Group cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 2.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $84,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $608.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $621.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

