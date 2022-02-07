TrustVerse (TRV) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $191,925.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00109669 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.