-$0.14 EPS Expected for Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skeena Resources.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skeena Resources stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.28. 427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.