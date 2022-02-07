Brokerages Expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. Shell reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shell.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shell stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 69,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,778. Shell has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

