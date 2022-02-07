Brokerages Expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. Shell reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shell.
SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
About Shell
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shell (SHEL)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell (SHEL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.