Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.08% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $54,000.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $8.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.54 and its 200 day moving average is $310.75. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

