Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $164.31 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $164,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,180,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $244,569,000 after purchasing an additional 885,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 826.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.49. 468,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,055,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

