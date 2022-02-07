Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,314 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $90,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 37,256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 115,868 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Shares of MA traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.45. The company had a trading volume of 118,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $369.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.