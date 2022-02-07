Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 537,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,603,561. Tilray has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

