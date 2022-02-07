RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Position Lifted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,966 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 2.21% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,858,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 634,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of RADA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,314. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

