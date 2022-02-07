iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $174,000.

SOXX traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $477.76. 92,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,428. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $518.19 and its 200 day moving average is $487.99.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

